A ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Glitch Sets People’s Horses on Fire

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a stunning open-world game that is absolutely deserving of its many perfect score reviews. That being said, a game of that size can’t possibly be without its glitches and some of them are downright hilarious. In this case, it’s toasty … at least for your horse.

Our friends at The Verge noticed something strange near the town of Rhodes regarding invisible fire. Anything that comes within the reach of this glitchy flame will be overwhelmed by it, including humans and horse companions alike. At times, unknowing NPCs will mosey on over into the invisible fire which unleashes a domino effect on the surrounding horses.

The reactions to this glitch are definitely mixed. Horse lovers lament, game lovers laughed, and horses … well, they burned:

Glitches aside the game is still an absolute marvel – just, not in Rhodes, apparently.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on Xbox One and PS4, and the reviews have been pouring in pwith erfect scores seen across the board. We ourselves even gave it a perfect review as well, and you can see why we loved it so much right here.

“Some of you may just be coming in to see how things built up for John Marston. But Red Dead Redemption II is more than that, and Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much,” reads our full review.

Our own Robert Workman added, “The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your “family,” or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers. We’ll still be playing for months and finding something — and that’s not even counting the promise that comes with Red Dead Online. Hope you saved some time for that in November.”