Diablo 4 Season 4 Simplifies Loot

Diablo 4 developer Blizzard Entertainment is gearing up to drop Season 4 after a successful public test realm run. Today, the team revealed all of the new updates coming to Season 4, including the changes the team has made with feedback from the PTR. The biggest change in Diablo 4 Season 4 is how the developers will handle loot. In fact, the new update is being referred to as "Loot Reborn" by the team, signifying how important the new item overhaul is to the ongoing fixes. Of course, there's much more to the update than just that, especially if you're looking for new end-game content.

Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn

As mentioned, loot is getting a massive overhaul in Season 4. Unlike previous seasons, these loot changes will affect both the Seasonal and Eternal Realm, making them even more important than usual. The team wants to make loot easier to understand, so they've lowered the number of affixes on items while making those affixes more powerful. That'll make it easier to evaluate at a glance, cutting down on the time spent in menus. The team has also changed the Codex of Power to make extracted Aspects usable indefinitely and free up inventory space.

On top of those base-level changes, players will also be able to use the new Tempering mechanic to add new affixes to items. This lets you better customize items around your build, making you even more deadly. There's also the addition of Masterworking which you can use to further upgrade your weapons to "the absolute pinnacle of their potential." In short, the goal is to make itemization simpler for new and veteran players, while also keeping the power curve intact for future updates.

Of course, the update is more than just itemization changes. Players will also enjoy the new Helltide reborn events. With this overhaul, players will build up Threat while slaying monsters in the Helltide. Once you hit the max threshold, you'll become "Hell-Marked" and be attacked by a massive group of monsters. Diablo 4 is also adding The Pit of Artificers, which is a new network of dungeons that will reward you with Masterworking materials and other goodies. There are 200 levels of difficulty to conquer, so you'll need to strap in if you want to finish it all. And that's only the tip of the iceberg. There will also be new story content, a battle pass, and much more when Season 4 drops.

Diablo 4 Season 4 Release Date

Fortunately, fans don't have to wait too much longer to check out the final version of Season 4 in Diablo 4 for themselves. The next season is set to launch on May 14th. With about two weeks before it drops, we'll get a few more updates before the patch goes live. Later this week, Blizzard is hosting its next Campfire Chat, which should reveal details about the seasonal story. That event is happening on May 2nd, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled for further info.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.