Activision Blizzard Games Are Being Removed from Nvidia’s GeForce Now Service

PC owners can play their favorite games on a variety of devices through Nvidia‘s GeForce Now, but wide selection of games people were probably planning on playing are now longer available through that service. Nvidia announced this week that the Activision Blizzard catalog won’t be playable through GeForce Now per the request of the publisher. This means games like Overwatch and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare among other games from Activision Blizzard won’t be compatible.

The news of Activision Blizzard’s games being removed from the service was shared this week within the Nividia GeForce forums. An Nvidia staff member shared a post that spoke about the evolution of GeForce Now and the need to both add and remove games.

“As we take GeForce NOW to the next step in its evolution, we’ve worked with publishers to onboard a robust catalog of your PC games,” the Nvidia update on Activision Blizzard games said.

“This means continually adding new games, and on occasion, having to remove games – similar to other digital service providers.”

Nvidia went on to say the games were being pulled at the request of Activision Blizzard. It’s unclear why this decision was made though with no further clarification offered.

“Per their request, please be advised Activision Blizzard games will be removed from the service,” the post continued. “While unfortunate, we hope to work together with Activision Blizzard to reenable these games and more in the future.”

Those within the comments agreed that the situation was indeed unfortunate, some of them saying the Activision Blizzard catalog included some of the games they were most looking forward to playing through GeForce Now. It’s an understandable perspective considering how numerous and active Activision Blizzard’s games are.

GeForce Now is Nvidia’s answer to cloud-based gaming that allows people to play their favorite games on devices other than just a PC monitor or whatever else they might’ve been using. Pretty much any game a PC user owned could be played through it so long as the games’ publishers gave Nvidia the go ahead, but Activision Blizzard has now joined the list of those who are withholding their games.

With these games now pulled, it begs the question of where we may see Activision Blizzard games made available though similar programs in the future, assuming that’s something the publisher is even on board with. Activision Blizzard and Google announced a partnership early this year, though there hasn’t been any mention of that deal extending to Google Stadia yet.