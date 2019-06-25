Akira Toriyama Says Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Will Tell Stories Not Found in the Manga

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is Bandai Namco’s upcoming Dragon Ball Z RPG that’ll once again tell the story of Goku and his many battles against villains that threaten Earth and the rest of his universe. It’s a story that’s been told countless times, but that’s hardly something that would keep Dragon Ball fans away from the new game. It won’t all be a retelling of the anime and manga’s various sagas though, according to Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, and will cover backstories that were never featured in the manga.

If there are any questions you had about the Dragon Ball Z series that you never found sufficient answers for in either the anime or manga, there’s a chance you’ll get to see those answered in Kakarot. Toriyama shared a message to his Dragon Ball fans through Bandai Namco, the company who’s once again publishing another anime adaptation. In his message that’s found below, the series creator said players will experience untold backstories, fierce battles, and cutting-edge graphics.

“Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an Action RPG, full of the Dragon Ball universe,” Toriyama said. “It includes backstories that haven’t been told in the manga, and I’m sure fans will truly be able to take a deep dive into the world. It’s a fresh new take on the franchise as you re-live the moment where Goku discovers his Saiyan bloodline and birth name, Kakarot. Experience the battles as they grow to become more and more unrelenting and fierce through cutting edge game visuals. I hope you enjoy the game!”

Some of these story-expanding possibilities were talked about back when E3 was going on after Bandai Namco showed off a new look at the game in the trailer above. Never-before-seen moments were part of the promises Bandai Namco made about the game, though this is the first that fans have heard from Toriyama directly about that aspect of Kakarot. Toriyama has commented on the game itself though and said it’s a project that “brings the Dragon Ball universe to life.”

We’ve gotten more looks at Kakarot since the reveal, but only in the form of screenshots, though those do look impressive themselves.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is scheduled to release for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms in early 2020.