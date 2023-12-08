Alan Wake 2 Announces New Game+ Release Date

Alan Wake 2's New Game+ mode is coming very soon. Alan Wake 2 is a game that fans have longed years for. The first game was a cult-classic, but it didn't really move the needle on a commercial level due to when it was released. As a result, Microsoft was unwilling to greenlight a sequel for Remedy as Xbox owned the IP at the time. Nearly a whole decade went by before Remedy acquired the rights to the franchise and began doing things with it, such as a DLC for Control. It was a long process, but it all led to Alan Wake 2 finally entering development and releasing earlier this year.

The game went on to win quite a few awards at The Game Awards this year and an important announcement was made during an acceptance speech: the game's New Game+ mode is coming next week. Alan Wake 2's The Final Draft DLC, which is New Game+ mode, will arrive on Monday, December 11th as a free update to the game. It's expected to introduce a new ending and other content for players who have already completed the main story. We're not quite sure what other interesting ripples it will introduce, but we probably shouldn't expect anything too basic as Remedy loves to get wild with every little thing it does. This is the start of the post-launch support for Alan Wake 2, which will get more DLC next year.

Alan Wake 2 got a perfect score from us at ComicBook and we praised it for its narrative, direction, and more: "By all accounts, Alan Wake 2 is simply a masterpiece. This is far and away the best game that Remedy has made so far and only continues to assert that the studio is one of the top AAA developers in the world. On all fronts, Alan Wake 2 is rife with inventiveness and wit that was only matched by its ability to scare me and make me laugh in the same short span of time. Not only does this serve as a new benchmark for what Remedy is capable of in the future, but it should be a shining example to other studios around the world of what story-driven third-person games can achieve. Whether you're new to the series or have been waiting 13 years like I have, Alan Wake 2 should absolutely not be missed."