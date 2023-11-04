Alan Wake 2 Alternate Ending Leaked

Alan Wake 2 spoilers will be featured in this article, please proceed with caution.

Alan Wake 2's story may not quite be over yet. Alan Wake 2 is easily one of the best games of 2023, as indicated by the reviews for the game. It is a game many thought would never even see the light of day as the first game was released in 2010. Despite being well-liked, Alan Wake 2 was not a guarantee as the first game failed to be commercially viable. It was released alongside Red Dead Redemption, which as you might imagine, hurt any momentum Alan Wake had. Microsoft rejected Remedy's pitch for a sequel and held on to the rights for the better part of a decade until the developer eventually got them back in the late 2010s. Sometime later, Remedy negotiated a deal with Epic Games to make Alan Wake 2 and finally got it across the finish line. It is a very different game than what Remedy would have made in the early 2010s, but it's probably for the better.

With that said, the game has been out for a week and the ending has been stunning fans. We will be spoiling the game's ending so click away now if you don't want to know, but it is clear Remedy plans to continue the story as things end on a pretty massive cliffhanger. Ideally, fans won't have to wait another thirteen years for a sequel, but at the same time, we really don't know how long it will take or when we will get the next chapter. Remedy has confirmed that we will get new DLC next year, some of which may sort of continue the story, but they also may not be canon. Either way, fans have discovered via datamining that Alan Wake 2 will get an alternate ending and video content. This was lightly teased when Remedy confirmed New Game+ was coming in the near future, but now it's confirmed.

Although it has been taken down, descriptions of the alternate ending suggest it will actually show what happens after the screen cuts to black. We won't spoil it here for you, but it seems like we will find out what comes of Alan Wake's actual fate and Saga's phone call to her daughter. We also get new footage that leads into the DLC and further expands Remedy's connected universe, which includes Control. As for when New Game+ will drop, we don't know, but it is expected to come somewhat soon.

