Alan Wake 2's Herald of Darkness Gets Official Music Video

A music video for Herald of Darkness, the song from one of Alan Wake 2's best missions, has been officially released. Alan Wake 2 is a game a lot of people have waited well over a decade for. It's one of those white whales in gaming, something that everyone wants, but for various reasons doesn't happen. The first game was well-liked, but didn't really hit on a commercial level because Alan Wake was released alongside Red Dead Redemption which became a massive success. Remedy would be forced to move on to other projects after its pitch for Alan Wake 2 was rejected, but roughly a decade later, the developer would get the rights to the series back from Microsoft. After that Epic Games helped fund Alan Wake 2 and a whole new story was crafted from scratch to address the passage of time amongst other things.

It seems to have all paid off too as Alan Wake 2 is nominated for a ton of awards at The Game Awards, including Game of the Year. As of right now, we have no idea how well the game is selling, but it'll likely get a nice boost due to any awards recognition in the coming weeks. With that said, for those that have played it, you'll likely remember one of the game's greatest moments which is a mission called "We Sing" early on in Alan's quest line. Alan appears once again on Mr. Door's talk show, but instead is forced into a musical/dance number where he recounts his life story from childhood to washed up writer to a legendary protagonist that must conquer darkness and evil. It's truly spectacular to witness, but a lot of the live action parts can be easy to miss as they're projected on a screen while the player runs through the environment or partakes in combat. Thankfully, a new version compiling all of the live-action moments along with the full song has been released as part of the marketing for Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 Review

Alan Wake 2 has been showered in a lot of praise this year. ComicBook echoed this in our own review where we gave the game a 5 out of 5: "By all accounts, Alan Wake 2 is simply a masterpiece. This is far and away the best game that Remedy has made so far and only continues to assert that the studio is one of the top AAA developers in the world. On all fronts, Alan Wake 2 is rife with inventiveness and wit that was only matched by its ability to scare me and make me laugh in the same short span of time. Not only does this serve as a new benchmark for what Remedy is capable of in the future, but it should be a shining example to other studios around the world of what story-driven third-person games can achieve. Whether you're new to the series or have been waiting 13 years like I have, Alan Wake 2 should absolutely not be missed. "