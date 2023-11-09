Alan Wake 2 Releases New Update, Patch Notes Reveal Over 100 Changes

A new Alan Wake 2 update -- more specifically, Update 10 -- has been released via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S by developer Remedy Entertainment alongside patch notes that reveal and detail over 100 changes to the survival-horror game. Unfortunately, what's not in the patch notes is word of any new content or any new features. Rather, the update is limited to bug fixes, game improvements, and some solutions to progress blockers.

While developer Remedy Entertainment has provided the patch notes for the update, it's not provided any information about what the file sizes are for the update platform to platform. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, but judging by the patch notes, the file size shouldn't be too meaty.

PATCH NOTES

GLOBAL

General bugfixes and additional polish

Fixed multiple localization issues

Fixed banding present in certain cinematics

Rebalanced the Taken Diver enemy to be more dangerous

Added a few missing German and Spanish VO lines

Increased ammo and health item drop rates from containers in the Cynthia boss fight

Rebalanced Nightingale boss fight in Normal mode making player weapons more powerful

HDR toggle in brightness calibration UI should now work as expected

Tutorial texts should only appear in the right places

Fixed the weather. It should not be raining indoors anymore

Low health state visual effect intensity toned down

Fixed an issue with the camera going wild in Saga's weapon upgrade screen

Fixed instances of Alex Casey t-posing menacingly

All Pat Maine radio shows are now listenable

Player progress should no longer be blocked by unruly furniture and props being in the wrong place



PLATFORM SPECIFIC

Xbox Series

Fixed an issue with audio missing or cutting out

PlayStation 5

Fixed an issue where using Share Play would, in rare instances, crash the game

Fixed several wrong audio states towards the end of the game



MISSION SPECIFIC

INVITATION

Fixed an issue where players were unable to talk to Casey after the autopsy and thus being blocked from progressing in the mission

Fixed an issue where in rare circumstances, Nightingale could get stuck in the scenery

CASEY

Opening the subway door during the escape from the Dark Presence has been made significantly easier by requiring far less button mashing, especially on keyboards

LOCAL GIRL

Made Coffee World more fun. Fixed an issue where cups from Slow Roaster were not showing and where carriages from Espresso Express blocked player progress

The clue about the Kalevala workshop now unlocks at the correct time

A Manuscript page did not want to be found and has been taught a lesson

WE SING

The cursor should appear correctly on the Plot board during the mission.

OLD GODS

Fixed an issue where the key fob from Rose did not spawn correctly for players

Fixed an issue where players were unable to trigger the call from Tor and place evidence on the Case Board + several related issues

Fixed an issue where players could not enter the Overlap upon dying as the record player refused to play the hits and allow re-entry to the Overlap.

Fixed an issue where the option to Profile Cynthia disappeared after reloading a save game

ROOM 665

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the Break Room

The Echo will now respawn in the instance that the player doesn't watch the video to the very end

SCRATCH

Fixed an issue where players were unable to talk to FBC agent Estevez and come up with a New Plan to progress the mission

Saga should not end up in Dark Place after the point of no return

Fixed an issue where players could get their progress blocked if changing to another case

ZANE'S FILM

Tim Breaker's map now properly reveals the Word of Power location behind the cinema

Alan Wake 2 is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the new survival-horror game, click here.