Aliens: Fireteam Gets 25 Minutes of Gameplay Footage

Aliens: Fireteam was revealed this week, a new co-op survival shooter set in the Alien universe where players have to work with their friends to survive Xenomorph onslaughts. Played in third person and in teams of three, the game gave off some Left 4 Dead vibes to many when it was first seen, but if you’ve been spurned by an Alien game before, you might need more than comparisons to be convinced. To help with that, the first sample of gameplay from Aliens: Fireteam has been released to show what surviving against aliens aboard a spaceship with your friends will look like.

IGN shared the first gameplay which can be seen below where the outlet played with Craig Zinkievich and Matt Highison, the CEO and CCO, respectively, of Aliens: Fireteam developer Cold Iron Studios. The trio faced off against different variations of the aliens seen throughout the franchise while offering commentary on what was going on.

One apparent different from the Left 4 Dead formula that some other games have adopted since that game set the standard is the use of a class system in Aliens: Fireteam. The characters used in this first playthrough, for example, include the Technician, Demolisher, and Gunner classes. Each of those possess traits and loadouts like you’d expect them to with the Demolisher able to use heavy weaponry others can’t, for example.

During some of the more climactic moments in the missions, players have to take part in some sequences that’ll certainly remind them of Left 4 Dead. Things like calling for an elevator and having to wait and play defense against increasingly difficult waves of enemies until the objective is complete has become a staple of these sorts of games and is once again at play in Aliens: Fireteam.

While surviving against the aliens, players should also be on the lookout for surprises and secrets throughout the missions. Hidden caches seen in the gameplay can give players an edge by providing them with weapons and resources they wouldn’t have had otherwise, and it appears those caches can even grant players unique weapon skins to use.

There’s also a card system at play in Aliens: Fireteam, something that we’ve seen Back 4 Blood implement to further diversify the Left 4 Dead formula. These cards are activated prior to missions taking place and have varied effects to make each mission stand apart from those before it.

Aliens: Fireteam is releasing sometime this summer for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.