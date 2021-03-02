Aliens: Fireteam Revealed Alongside New Gameplay Trailer

After years of toiling away on the project in secrecy, Cold Iron Studios has today revealed its new multiplayer shooter that is set in the Alien universe. Aliens: Fireteam is the name of the title that will allow multiple players to team up to take down hordes of Xenomorphs. Best of all, the game also isn’t too far off from being released.

Revealed alongside a new gameplay trailer, Aliens: Fireteam places groups of up to three players together in a Colonial Marine squad as they try to survive while battling against an array of Xenomorph variants. Gameplay takes place from the third-person perspective and allows players to control one of five different Marine classes that are available. Aliens: Fireteam also takes place a little over twenty years after the events of the original Alien trilogy and is set in the year 2202. As for when it’s arriving, the game is set to release at an undisclosed date later this summer and it will be arriving on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Aliens: Fireteam, as you might quickly notice when seeing the gameplay trailer, is very much meant to mirror the action-focused direction that James Cameron took with franchise when he directed 1986’s Aliens. While the original film might have been more akin to a horror movie, Fireteam is worried more about providing players with memorable shootouts rather than jumpscares. “This is the action game Aliens fans have been waiting for – hordes of different Xenomorphs swarming over ceilings and across walls, surrounding your team and striking from every angle,” said Craig Zinkievich, the head of Cold Iron Studios. “Work together, customize your character, utilize tons of weapons and gear and… well, you just might get your fireteam out alive.”

As someone who actually saw a bit of Aliens: Fireteam being played prior to this reveal, I have high hopes for the game. It very much looks to be a spin on the Left 4 Dead formula but with Xenomorphs pursuing you instead of zombies. There are also going to be four campaigns in total across Fireteam, each of which is said to be highly-replayable. And if you're a nerd for Alien lore, Cold Iron Studios has also said it will be looking to tell its own unique tales within this universe across all of the campaigns.

Of course, there's still a lot of finer details related to Aliens: Fireteam that we have left to hear about, but Cold Iron will surely begin to talk a whole lot more about the game in the coming months. Until then, you should keep up with our ensuing coverage here at ComicBook.com today if you'd like to learn more about the title.

So how do you feel about Aliens: Fireteam after watching the reveal trailer? Is this a game you’ll have circled on your calendar as we move forward into 2021? Be sure to give me your thoughts down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.