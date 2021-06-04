Aliens: Fireteam Release Window Announced

✖

Aliens: Fireteam from Cold Iron Studios will release some time during Summer 2021 with the help of Focus Home Interactive, the publisher announced this week. The pair will work with 20th Century Games to have the new game based on the Aliens movies out for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms in the summer with Focus Home Interactive handling the publishing in Europe and some Asian territories. An exact release date has not yet been announced, but with so many gaming events happening later this month, we’re bound to get a date soon.

Focus Home Interactive announced its plans to publish Aliens: Fireteam in the regions mentioned above this week on social media and in a post on the publisher’s site. While “Summer 2021” is a broader window, it feels a bit narrower than others we’ve gotten for different 2021 games since that means the game is, at most, mere months away.

We are absolutely thrilled to partner up with @ColdIronStudios and @20thcentury to bring @AliensFireteam to all fans of the iconic franchise in Europe and several Asia/Pacific territories. Discover the full announcement:https://t.co/Qs9UOITtQohttps://t.co/CUs4wJHBps pic.twitter.com/1nCG9Xl2nQ — Focus Home Interactive (@FocusHome) June 3, 2021

If you haven’t been paying attention to Aliens: Fireteam and need a refresher, we’ve got you covered on what you need to know about the game. Players take on the roles of Colonial Marines and have to face off against different Xenomorph variants while completing objective-based missions. The game’s built with co-op in mind to allow people to create squads of their space heroes to fend off the alien attacks, but you can play with the AI or can find teammates through matchmaking if you don’t have a pre-made squad.

“We are delighted to be helping bring this original title from the legendary Alien universe to fans.” said John Bert, Managing Director of Focus Home Interactive. “We were immediately taken in by the game, and are very happy to collaborate with 20th Century Games and Cold Iron on this extremely ambitious project. We were quickly convinced of Cold Iron studio's ability to create a unique and explosive experience.”

We’ve seen a few of these Xenomorph types so far that expand the Aliens threats beyond what we’re already familiar with from the movies and games. If you’ve got questions about anything else pertaining to the game, there’s over 25 minutes of gameplay to watch right here that should clear things up.

Aliens: Fireteam is scheduled to release some time during Summer 2021.