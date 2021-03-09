Aliens: Fireteam Reveals 6 New Xenomorph Types

✖

Aliens: Fireteam, as the plurality of its name suggests, will have multiple different Xenomorph variants for players to content with while they survive co-op quests and complete their missions. We’ve seen some of these different iterations of the Xenomorph family in action already through some newish gameplay footage showing off Aliens: Fireteam, and this week, we got a better look at some of the Aliens players will encounter in Aliens: Fireteam.

Cold Iron Studios, the creators of Aliens: Fireteam, worked with IGN to reveal six of the Xenomorph variants we’ll see when the game releases later this year. Instead of taking on complicated names of their own, the Xenomorph variants are known by more colloquial terms that describe what sets them apart from other creatures. This often gives players an idea of how these creatures will approach combat interactions against players, but they’ve also got distinctive enough looks to hopefully allow players to recognize them in a crowd of Aliens after a couple of matches.

Along with the first looks at the different Xenomorph variants, we’ve gotten a bit more info on the different creatures and what they’re capable of. You can find all of that info as well as IGN’s images showing off the Xenomorphs below. If there’s anything else you need to know about Aliens: Fireteam, you’ll find it here in our guide to the new game.

Runners

(Photo: 20th Century Studios/IGN)

The Runners in Aliens: Fireteam sound like they’ll be some of the more typical variants of Xenomorph creatures we’ll see. They’re described as pack hunters, so expect them to come in groups, and they move swiftly to close in before attack with their claws and tails. They’ve also got a “distinctive circling attack” that sounds like it’ll be problematic for players who want to group up with one another.

Bursters

(Photo: 20th Century Studios/IGN)

Bursters aren’t too far off from Runners based on what we’ve learned about them so far, but they’ve got one distinct quality to set them apart from the other Xenomorph variants: They blow up. When they’re killed, they explode to create a pool of acid that’ll harm players who stay in it. That’s a pretty common enemy archetype for this sort of game and will likely make players think twice about where they decide to kill the Bursters.

Drones

(Photo: 20th Century Studios/IGN)

Those who recall the horrors of Dead Space where creatures clamored into the vents only to reappear later will want to take out the Drones as quickly as possible. These creatures are described as “opportunistic hunters” who take to the air shafts and the walls to stalk victims. To make things worse, they disappear after their attack is complete to prep for another strike unless players are able to take them out when they emerge.

Praetorians

(Photo: 20th Century Studios/IGN)

With a stature befitting of a name like “Praetorians,” this Xenomorph variant sounds like one of the tankier creatures players will come across. They’ve got a bulletproof plating on their head which suggests that normal firepower won’t do you much good if you’re going for headshots, so players will probably have to either get creative or focus their attention on the Praetorians to avoid getting rammed.

Prowlers

(Photo: 20th Century Studios/IGN)

Prowlers are one of the easier variants to distinguish from the others which seems like a plus given how annoying they’re made out to be. It’s said they prefer to attack from close range while knocking over players before following up with more attacks. If you see the distinctive red coloring of the Prowler, it’s probably best to refocus your fire to avoid being incapacitated.

Spitters

(Photo: 20th Century Studios/IGN)

Finally, we have the Spitters, a type of Xenomorph that should be pretty familiar to those who’ve played the Left 4 Dead games. This Xenomorph variant, as its name suggests, spits acid at players. Enemies like this type typically become exponentially more troublesome if left untouched as other enemies appear, so prioritizing them seems like a smart move.