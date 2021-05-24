Alinity Calls Police After Fans Allgedely Show Up at Her House

✖

Natalia "Alinity’"Mogollon has announced that she's in contact with police after more than one unwelcomed visitor showed up at the streamer's home and began to harass her. The incident began during stream, before Alinity took to Twitter and confirmed the incident, and revealed that she was safe and sound, contacting the police, and filing an incident report.

"Showing up at a content creators house is considered harassment. I do not tolerate this and will be contacting the police and an incident report will be filed," said Alinity.

"I'm fine, I was pretty shaken up," added the streamer in an update a few hours later. "It was just a bunch of bored children that thought it would be funny?"

Responding to a reply to the update, Alinity noted the individuals were saying things in the chat while outside the streamer's window and describing the color of her home.

"I was streaming and they were saying things in my chat about them being outside my window, while describing the color of my home," said Alinity. "So f*****g scary."

It's unclear how many individuals showed up at Alinity's house, and it's also unclear whether or not they are fans. Whatever the case, it's unacceptable behavior, and unfortunately not all that uncommon. Between those looking for 15 minutes of fame, fans that don't understand boundaries, and trolls, incidents like this seem to happen all the time.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what progress has or hasn't been made. It's also unclear if any charges were filed or arrests were made. Whatever the case, we will be sure to update the story when and if more information is provided. Meanwhile, you can also keep up to date via Alinity's personal Twitter account, which can be found here.