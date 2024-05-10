New Helldivers 2 Warbond Weapon Counters Some of the Most Annoying Enemies

Helldivers 2 players have a new Warbond to work through with Polar Patriots out now, and so far, the community does not seem too enthused with it. Some of the armors have left players once again asking for new armor traits to be released while some of the Helldivers 2 weapons like the Tenderizer have players wondering why they were even released in the first place. However, if there's one strong takeaway from the new Polar Patriots Warbond that players should add to their arsenal, it's the SMG-72 Pummeler.

That's because Helldivers 2 players have already found out that the SMG-72 Pummeler has a handy effect to it that's not explicitly mentioned in the description of the item. It's an SMG that honestly isn't as effective damage wise as some other Helldivers 2 options in the same or similar categories, but it's been discovered that it has quite the stopping power when used against many small and mid-sized enemies, especially those that are often pretty annoying to deal with like the Stalkers.

Helldivers 2 Players Love the New SMG-72 Pummeler

Clips like the one below have been shared on the game's subreddit and on social media ever sense the new Warbond went live in Helldivers 2 to better showcase what this weapon is capable of. During those previews, the Stalkers in particular have been some of the primary test subjects with some impressive results to show off.

Stalkers are Terminids that are both stealthy and deadly with their invisibility, ranged attacks, and the ability to send players flying, so if you see even one of them let alone two, you're already in a bad spot. But as Helldivers 2 players have realized, the Pummeler can stun these bugs before they get too close to you. These aren't small staggers either with Stalkers being completely immobilized, essentially, so long as you're shooting them with the Pummeler.

This effect isn't exclusive to Stalkers and smaller Terminids either. While the same weapons that are useful against one faction aren't always good against the other, Helldivers 2 players have found out that the Pummeler has a similar staggering effect against the Berserkers over on the Automaton side, too. These are the robots that wield chainsaws and are just as problematic as Stalkers if they get within close range, but if you've got the Pummeler, you hopefully won't have that issue any longer.