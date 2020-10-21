Amazon Luna Early Access Begins

✖

Early Access has officially kicked-off for Amazon Luna, the company's brand-new video game streaming service. Similar to Google Stadia, Luna allows users to access video games for a monthly subscription fee. For $5.99 a month, early access users get the Luna+ game channel, which features a library of 50 games. Luna will be accessible on Fire TV, PC, Apple Devices, and Android, though it isn't available on the latter, just yet. For $49.99, subscribers can purchase a controller that looks a lot like Nintendo's Pro Controller, but any compatible bluetooth controller will also work. Users will also have access to the Ubisoft channel soon, as well.

It will be interesting to see how Amazon Luna fares against other game streaming services. Last year saw the release of Google Stadia, which has struggled to make a significant splash. Like Google, Amazon has the money to sink into game streaming, but the trick will be giving gamers an incentive to subscribe. Stadia has proven that a library without significant exclusive games will struggle to find an audience. Stadia has started putting more effort into developing exclusive games for the platform, but it remains to be seen whether or not it can build itself a substantial audience.

Thank you to everyone who requested an invite to Amazon Luna. We’re overwhelmed by the response. 💜 We’ll be granting early access starting today on a rolling basis. Head over to our blog for the latest updates and news: https://t.co/dcMiyq0lTN — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) October 20, 2020

Now that early access has started, however, those interested in Amazon Luna should have a better idea of what to expect when the service opens to the general public. The 50 games included in the Luna+ channel feature some strong titles, including Control, Sonic Mania, and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. According to Amazon, the service will see a steady stream of new content, including games like Resident Evil: Biohazard and Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. It will be interesting to see what else comes next, and whether or not Luna will be able to succeed where Stadia has floundered.

Those looking to join early access for Amazon Luna can find more information right here.

Are you interested in subscribing to Amazon Luna? What are your thoughts on game streaming services? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!