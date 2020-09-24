Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Is Trending as Fans Rip Amazon's Luna Controller
Earlier today, Amazon revealed its new game streaming service, Luna. The service seems reminiscent of Google Stadia, but gamers are also noticing that the set-up has something in common with the Nintendo Switch, as well: namely, the Pro Controller. The resemblance between the Luna controller and Nintendo's model is a bit surprising, to say the least! Across social media, Nintendo fans took the opportunity to get some shots in at Amazon's expense, while also celebrating their love for Nintendo's controller design. It's likely that the whole thing is just a coincidence, but that hasn't stopped fans from having a little fun!
Are you a fan of the Switch Pro Controller? What do you think of Amazon's Luna design? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller!
At least they swapped the button names around...
Amazon and Switch Pro Controller like— TRZN | Pokehead (@Pokehead987) September 24, 2020
"Yo can I copy your homework?"
"Yeah just change it a little" pic.twitter.com/mE2EiO7QRl
It seems like a lot of people have pick up on the similarities.
Amazon should of tried not ripping off the switch pro controller lol— SilverShadowSonicJarka (@sonic4jarka) September 24, 2020
No, no, no. They added purple. It's totally different.
Amazon couldn’t have made a little bit more of a difference between the Luna controller and the switch pro controller pic.twitter.com/11DBuQaR1I— Just a person who loves Whiplash (@Shrek69689539) September 24, 2020
This might be the first time Stadia has been trending!
*amazon announces some gaming service I still don't know the name of*— Louie Chudziak | BLM ✊🏿 (@JustYourBud) September 24, 2020
stadia and switch pro controller: now is our time to shine pic.twitter.com/vD3vCQ5WMf
There's been some Xbox comparisons, as well.
The Amazon Luna Controller 😆
Can't blame them; the Switch Pro Controller and X-box controllers are pretty comfy.#AmazonLuna pic.twitter.com/cYj1luOA1m— NidoMarquis (@NidoMarquis) September 24, 2020
It's definitely high on the list!
since switch pro controller is trending, can we just talk about how its the best controller of all time— Playbøi Risky 🌎💕☄️ (@riskybootz_) September 24, 2020
If you're gonna steal, steal from the best.
People are going off about the controller looking like a switch pro but...the switch pro controller is good...so what's the issue? https://t.co/kjlwfeD6Wo— Si (Not a Lions Fan) (@simon_e32) September 24, 2020
Amazon did do one thing better, though.
To think a knockoff Switch Pro Controller has the one thing we wanted out of it. A headphone jack. pic.twitter.com/AOsAJkCBmO— TinyDemonB (BLM) (@TinyDemonB) September 24, 2020
