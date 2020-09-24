Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Is Trending as Fans Rip Amazon's Luna Controller

By Marc Deschamps

Earlier today, Amazon revealed its new game streaming service, Luna. The service seems reminiscent of Google Stadia, but gamers are also noticing that the set-up has something in common with the Nintendo Switch, as well: namely, the Pro Controller. The resemblance between the Luna controller and Nintendo's model is a bit surprising, to say the least! Across social media, Nintendo fans took the opportunity to get some shots in at Amazon's expense, while also celebrating their love for Nintendo's controller design. It's likely that the whole thing is just a coincidence, but that hasn't stopped fans from having a little fun!

Are you a fan of the Switch Pro Controller? What do you think of Amazon's Luna design? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller!

At least they swapped the button names around...

prevnext

It seems like a lot of people have pick up on the similarities.

prevnext

No, no, no. They added purple. It's totally different.

prevnext

This might be the first time Stadia has been trending!

prevnext

There's been some Xbox comparisons, as well.

prevnext

It's definitely high on the list!

prevnext

If you're gonna steal, steal from the best.

prevnext

Amazon did do one thing better, though.

prev
Comments ( 1 )

of