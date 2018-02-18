Amazon’s New Nintendo Switch Sale is Perfect For Accessory Lovers

The Nintendo Switch has changed the scope of the company’s games forever. Okay, so that’s kind of a bold statement to make, but in a way, it feels so very true. Nintendo has a knack for making dependable, long-lasting handheld gaming systems, and combining that perfect formula with the company’s reliable console format to create the system we know today.

With a long line of best-selling, award-winning games, and the ability to take those games on the go with them, players have taken to the Switch with the same love that they once did for the Nintendo 64. Now, Amazon’s made it just a bit easier to keep your console in check, knocking prices down on accessories for a limited time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kicking it all off, the Pink and Green Joy-Con controllers that exploded onto the scene with Splatoon 2 are now on sale for 23% off at $61.99. Outside of the color, there’s nothing about them that stands out beyond your standard Joy-Con, but the fun colors alone do spruce up the look of your standard Nintendo Switch system, so here are some of the features:

– Two Joy-Con can be used independently in each hand, or together as One game Controller when attached to the Joy-Con grip.

– They can also attach to the main Console for use in handheld mode, or be shared with friends to enjoy two-player action in supported games.

– Each Joy-Con has a Full set of Buttons and can act as a standalone Controller, and each includes an accelerometer and gyro-sensor, making independent left and right motion control possible.

Second, anyone looking for a new dock is in luck — Amazon has one available, licensed and official, for a whopping $33% off. This adds up, since the dock alone is usually upwards of 80 bucks, but it’s currently available for only $59.99. The charging dock is probably the bet way to store your system at home, but for anyone who (for some reason) doesn’t know how it works: you put your Nintendo Switch in the dock, and while it charges, you can play on your TV. Yay!

The sale runs for a limited time, so make sure to get on it soon.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.