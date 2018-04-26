Amazon’s Big PC Sale Includes 34% Off a 200GB MicroSD Card

Amazon has launched a big one-day sale on PC components, peripherals, and accessories that includes a little something for everyone. At the top of the "everyone" list is the Sandisk 200GB microSD card which is on sale for only $56. The only time Amazon sold it for less was during a legendary one-day sale on Black Friday. If you have a Nintendo Switch or a Samsung Galaxy S9, this is a golden opportunity.

You can shop the rest of the sale right here. Other notable selections that are up for grabs include the following:

• EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Graphics Card - $179.99 (28% off)

• NETGEAR Nighthawk X8 AC5000 Tri-band WiFi Router - $184.99 (26% off)

• Acer 23.8-Inch IPS Full HD Widescreen Zero Frame Monitor - $99.99 (33% off)

• ViewSonic VA2246M-LED 22" 1080p LED Monitor - $79.99 (20% off)

• Cooler Master RR-212L-16PR-R1 Hyper 212 LED CPU Cooler - $14.99 (57% off)

• NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch - $13.49 (61% off)

• EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2 Power Supply - $365 (21% off

There are a lot more deals where this came from, so head on over to Amazon to shop them all before the clock strikes midnight. Granted, the most popular items (that SD card) could sell out way before then, so don't wait too long on these.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.