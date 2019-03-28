Amazon Gives Twitch Prime Members One Year of Nintendo Switch Online for Free

If you aren’t a Twitch Prime member, you need to remedy that right away because they just dropped a huge freebie for Nintendo Switch owners – one free year of Nintendo Switch Online to be exact. Keep in mind that Twitch Prime memberships are included with your Amazon Prime membership – all you need to do is link your account.

If you aren’t an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up here. You can get started with Twitch Prime right here. After you’ve done that, head on over to the Nintendo Switch Online Twitch promotion page to claim 3 months of the service. After 60 days as a Prime member, you’ll get an additional 9 months added to your account – and yes, the extension will stack onto your existing Nintendo Switch Online membership (single memberships only – family memberships are not eligible).

In related news, Yoshi’s Crafted World hits the Nintendo Switch tomorrow, March 29th, and it looks ridiculously charming and adorable. In this platfomer, you’ll play as a fuzzy Yoshi, solving puzzles, defeating enemies, and gathering treasures in a beautiful world that’s handcrafted out of household items. It’s takes everything that was good about previous games in the Good-Feel series – Yoshi’s Wooly World and Kirby’s Epic Yarn – and makes it even better.

If you’re interested in picking up Yoshi’s Crarfted World for the Nintendo Switch, you might want to grab a copy on Amazon where it is currently on sale for $51.99 with a Prime membership. The official description for the game reads:

“Jump into a new Yoshi adventure in a world made of everyday objects—like boxes and paper cups! As Yoshi, you’ll leap up high, gulp down enemies, and set out on a treasure hunt to find all the different collectables. On the flip side, stages can be played backwards, providing new perspectives to explore and new ways to locate some of the more craftily hidden items!”

“It all started when Kamek and Baby Bowser set out to steal a gem-set stone. Legend has it that this fabled artifact can grant the bearer their wildest dreams! But when the artifact’s gems are sent flying, it falls upon Yoshi and friends to find them. Luckily, saving the day can be cooperative and challenging. Pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend to team up as fellow Yoshis. Also, Mellow mode gives Yoshi wings for a breezier experience, which may come in handy! Finding all the flowers, coins, and Poochy Pups is no small feat! For extra protection, suit up in one of the handicraft costumes you can unlock in-game!”

