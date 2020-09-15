American Girl's Newest Doll Is a Video Game Developer

✖

American Girl has been a cultural institution for decades, inspiring a world of creativity and self-expression through its roster of collectible dolls and accessories. One of the tenants of the company has been its line of original historical characters, which teach fans about life in various periods of American history. On Tuesday, the company officially unveiled its latest historical doll, an '80s themed doll named Courtney Moore. In addition to the first look at Courtney's awesome wardrobe and accessories, the company teased the first details surrounding her accompanying tie-in novel, Courtney Changes the Game. The novel's description teases that Courtney is not only a PAC-MAN champ at her local arcade, but she also is an aspiring video game developer.

"Courtney is the best gamer at the arcade," the description reads. "But she can’t understand why there aren’t more girl characters in the games she plays. When a school project allows her to create her own video game, the hero is a girl who knows how to handle any situation—something Courtney struggles with in real life."

If that wasn't epic enough, Courtney will also come with '80s-themed accessories, including a cassette player, a mixtape, and a tube of pretend lip balm. American Girl fans can also purchase a slew of additional outfits, an '80s themed bedroom set, PAC-MAN and Care Bears merchandise, and even a working PAC-MAN arcade cabinet. In a very meta move, Courtney can also carry a miniature version of Molly, one of the original American Girl dolls that was released in 1986.

Courtney's page also offers American Girl customers the opportunity to donate to the nonprofit Girls Who Code, with the company promising to match customer donations dollar for dollar (up to $50,000) through the end of the year. American Girl will also offer $5,000 scholarships to four Girls Who Code members.

This isn't the first time that American Girl has embraced the world of gaming, as the company previously partnered with Xbox to offer a set of doll-sized gaming accessories, including a console, controller, and even a gaming chair.

Courtney and her various accessories are currently available to order through American Girl's website, and will be available in American Girl stores beginning September 25th.