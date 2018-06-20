American Girl Introduces Xbox Gaming Accessories

Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb took to Twitter to introduce a new Xbox Gaming Set that will be sold through American Girl’s store, which introduces a mini Xbox One S console, a controller, a gaming headset, a pair of fake games (Dance! and Bloks, by the way — where’s Gears of War?!) and a gaming chair. You can see the tweet below and order the set here, which is currently going for $50 plus shipping. You can see his tweet below.

And now for something completely different: You can now get an American Girl Doll with an “Xbox Gaming Set” – a console, controller, headset and her own gaming chair. https://t.co/E20lsIxT5c pic.twitter.com/PrLb99nKTB — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) June 19, 2018

Here’s the full feature list, according to the American Girl site:

Dolls can get ready to play — and win — in tournaments with friends! Includes:

A pretend Xbox One S game console that projects 10 different gaming scenes

A Xbox One S controller that dolls can really hold

A comfy faux-leather game chair with built in speaker. Includes a cord that plugs into personal devices to play music or other sounds!

Pretend wireless gaming headphones with an adjustable mic to chat with friends

Two fun game discs to insert into the console projector and two cases to keep them safe

All devices are pretend.

So far, the responses to the Xbox Gaming Set have been mostly positive on social media, with some of the best ones captured below:

Is this a sneak peak at how small the Xbox One X Slim is going to be?! — Orlando Jones (@OGOrlandoJones) June 19, 2018

Welp, with two American Girl Doll loving Xbox fiends for daughters you just cost me a lot of money, Larry. Thx — Josh Kerwin (@TheJoshKerwin) June 19, 2018

If she was playing Overwatch this could be a live look at my house all summer break — Jeff Rubenstein (@jeffrubenstein) June 19, 2018

If you don’t own one of these sets for when the little one is ready to play with, I will be so disappointed in you. — Stephanie Bayer (@NSSteph) June 19, 2018

Why do I want this — Jacqui Collins 💖💜💙 (@jacquicollins_) June 19, 2018

Someone even threw in some clever PlayStation burns…

They were originally going to package her with the PS4 but then she wouldn’t be able to play with her friends on the Switch & PC — Charlie Malbaurn (@ijoemomma) June 19, 2018

Doll can be played with and is fully compatible with Switch, PC, and mobile American Gamer Dolls, however you may not use her accessories with the Sony Doll. — Mike Sarver (@Sarvinator) June 19, 2018

Of course, there have also been a few negative responses…

Set the doll on fire 🔥 — ✖️Ti♏️Dog ✖️ (@BeastFireTimdog) June 19, 2018

We were so obsessed with whether or not we could we didn’t stop to think if we should… — Recap (@FormerlyRecap) June 19, 2018

Overall though, this new set should definitely be appealing to those with young girls in their lives that want to celebrate gaming culture. Plus it sure beats trying to get them to sit on a plastic horse, yeah?

Although…can we give her a happy expression?

The Xbox Gaming Set can be ordered here.