Among Us Update Adds Much-Needed Feature

A new Among Us update is live on all platforms -- PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices -- or more specifically, a new hotfix is live, adding a much-needed feature in the process. The new update most notably adds the ability for multiple users to log in to the same device. Previously when attempting this, players were met with a "MismatchedProductUserIDs" error, but this should no longer be the case.

In addition to this, the account login flow has been reworked and some updates to the text graphics have been made. Further, translations have been updated and there are also "various bug fixes."

Unfortunately, developer Inner Sloth doesn't divulge what these bug fixes are. Of course, by not detailing these bug fixes, the suggestion is none of them are super major or notable, but for now, this is just an assumption.

As you can see, there's nothing that noteworthy other than the ability to have multiple users logged in to the same device. Players have been having problems with several game-breaking bugs recently, but it's unclear if these bugs fall under "various bug fixes." If they do, that would be notable as well.

📢 hot fixes for version 2021.4.12 📢

- account login flow reworked

- multiple users can now log in to the same device (no more "MismatchedProductUserIDs")

- text graphic update

- hi i appreciate u

- updated translations

- various bug fixes make sure you update!! — Among Us ☁️ The Airship out now!! (@AmongUsGame) April 12, 2021

As always, you will need to download the update for everything above to go into effect. As for the download itself, it's on the smaller side and should take only a few moments.

Among Us is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices, and soon it will be available via Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S as well.

For more coverage on the popular and free-to-play game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think.