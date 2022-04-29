Anastyr Brings Side-Scrolling, Beat-Em-Up Action to Tabletop

✖

Anastyr recreates the fun beat-em-up side-scrolling gameplay found in classic video games like Golden Axe and Final Fight to the tabletop. The new board game by Mythic Games launched on Kickstarter earlier this month and has already raised over $500,000, with a planned fulfillment date of next summer. The characters and creatures of Anastyr were designed by artist Paolo Parente, an artist and game designer with credits working on art for Magic: The Gathering and Dark Horse Comics. Like other tabletop games published by Mythic Games, Anastyr features large, highly detailed miniatures and complex gameplay. However, the gameplay in Anastyr is focused primarily on taming monsters to use as mounts and building epic combos to defeat your foes.

In Anastyr, players control a member of the Companions of the Spear, a group of adventurers looking to kill the feared dragon queen Anastyr. During each round, players move across the board, taming wild animals to use as steeds, fighting foes using techniques, or unleashing special powers and combo attacks through strategic cardplay. As players make their way across the board, the left-most tile of the board shifts to provide players more space without retreating. Each adventure in the game has its own objective, with players racing to complete it before an Event Deck runs out of cards (or before the characters are slain.) Bosses appear in some levels and can only be defeated by targeting certain weak points.

A $130 pledge to Anastyr's Kickstarter campaign will get players the core Anastyr game, while a $160 pledge adds the Solys Expansion, which includes a massive red dragon miniature for the game. Several additional expansions for the game are also available as optional add-ons for the campaign. Fulfillment of the Kickstarter is planned for summer 2023. You can check out the full Kickstarter here.