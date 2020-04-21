Animal Crossing: New Horizons Free Update Will Add Redd, New Plants, an Expanded Museum, and More

Nintendo today announced that a new free update would be available for Animal Crossing: New Horizons beginning this Thursday, April 23rd, that will bring the art-selling Redd to the video game for the first time as well as a new plant-selling NPC named Leif, museum upgrades, and new upcoming events. The official announcement all but confirms that the earlier leak about farming, cooking, and more -- including the addition of a boat-sailing Redd -- is accurate.

It is, however, worth noting that the new NPCs -- Redd and Jolly Redd -- will seemingly appear on islands in the same way as other occasional characters like, say, Kicks. One imagines that the two of them might very well show up the day of the free updates, but there's no guarantee that this will happen. Additionally, the Nature Day limited-time event will begin the same day and provide special Nook Miles challenges.

Here's the full list of new additions coming to the popular video game beginning Thursday, April 23rd, straight from Nintendo:

Leif’s Garden Shop – Nature-loving Leif will regularly visit players’ islands to sell his flourishing assortment of foliage, including shrubs and flower seeds. These decorative items will help make any island paradise a little greener.

– Nature-loving Leif will regularly visit players’ islands to sell his flourishing assortment of foliage, including shrubs and flower seeds. These decorative items will help make any island paradise a little greener. Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler – After downloading the free update, Jolly Redd will occasionally show up in his boat to sell in-game art, as well as furniture with unique colors. Like in previous Animal Crossing games, players will have to figure out which art pieces are real and which are fake. After purchasing genuine art, players can donate it to the island museum to open an art gallery, which will display all types of donated pieces, from paintings to sculptures.

– After downloading the free update, Jolly Redd will occasionally show up in his boat to sell in-game art, as well as furniture with unique colors. Like in previous Animal Crossing games, players will have to figure out which art pieces are real and which are fake. After purchasing genuine art, players can donate it to the island museum to open an art gallery, which will display all types of donated pieces, from paintings to sculptures. Nature Day (April 23-May 4) – During the Nature Day period, special Nook Miles challenges will be available that focus on nature-inspired goals, such as planting trees and watering flowers.

(April 23-May 4) – During the Nature Day period, special Nook Miles challenges will be available that focus on nature-inspired goals, such as planting trees and watering flowers. May Day Tour (May 1-7) – In the first week of May, players can use a one-time May Day Ticket at the island airport to head out on a limited-time tour to an island that looks different than the usual mystery island tours. A special visitor who looks familiar might also be there…

(May 1-7) – In the first week of May, players can use a one-time May Day Ticket at the island airport to head out on a limited-time tour to an island that looks different than the usual mystery island tours. A special visitor who looks familiar might also be there… International Museum Day (May 18-31) – To celebrate International Museum Day, players can take part in a Stamp Rally. After receiving a special stamp card, players can enjoy viewing fish, insects and fossils while collecting stamps at the various museum exhibits to earn an in-game reward.

(May 18-31) – To celebrate International Museum Day, players can take part in a Stamp Rally. After receiving a special stamp card, players can enjoy viewing fish, insects and fossils while collecting stamps at the various museum exhibits to earn an in-game reward. Wedding Season (June 1-30) – During a nuptial-themed June, players can visit Harvey’s island to meet the married couple Reese and Cyrus, as well as help arrange and take anniversary photos with them in the wedding-picture studio. Players will get wedding-themed items as a token of their gratitude.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available for Nintendo Switch. The free update is set to release this Thursday, April 23rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Animal Crossing: New Horizons right here.

