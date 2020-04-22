Animal Crossing Fans Are Recreating Album Covers With K.K. Slider

By now, it should come as no surprise that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are an extremely active, industrious lot, and that extends to fan art. A new hot trend among folks playing or interested in the latest and greatest iteration of the Nintendo franchise is to recreate various album covers from all sorts of genres and bands as if K.K. Slider, Animal Crossing's music-playing dog, had put them out. And it's glorious.

Basically, K.K. Slider is Animal Crossing's resident rock star. The character plays a variety of songs, some of which clearly seem inspired by actual songs, and in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, folks can actually purchase individual singles to then play via in-game items like stereo systems. These singles have their own little album art associated with them, and that appears to be at least partially responsible for the fan art trend. It also just seems like a fun thing to do, given that K.K. Slider is an adorable character on his own.

These recreations, as mentioned above, range wildly in source material. Folks have crafted a K.K. Slider version of everything from Gorillaz's Demon Days to Evanescence's Fallen, and it doesn't seem like it's going to stop at any point soon. After all, there are a plethora of different albums out there, all with different fans, and more come out all the time. It seems like a given that we can likely to expect to see the next hot release get a K.K. Slider take in short order.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available for Nintendo Switch. The next big free update featuring new characters, upgrades, and more is set to release this tomorrow, April 23rd.