Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Can't Wait for the New Characters

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is welcoming some fan-favorite characters back to the franchise for their first appearances in New Horizons during an upcoming update. The update announced on Tuesday is set to add a number of things to the game including expansions for players’ museums and more, but two characters – Redd and Leif – have already emerged as the breakout hits of the update before they even arrive. Both of these new characters are joining the game as merchants that’ll sell players different types of items, and some players think they’ve even spotted another character named Rover within Nintendo’s latest trailer.

The two characters are ones players have seen before in past Animal Crossing games, but if New Horizons is your first venture into the franchise since it’s the first game of its kind on the Switch, this might be your first time meeting them. If so, you can expect to find Leif selling your flowers and shrubs and similar goods while Redd is peddling some artwork and sometimes some suspicious treasures.

[Announcement] More good times await in #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons, starting with the free April update landing on your island 4/23! Check out new seasonal events like Nature Day, two new merchants: Leif & Redd, and the addition of an art gallery to the museum! #ACNH pic.twitter.com/aXQNZbzprF — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) April 21, 2020

The trailer above from Nintendo shows off both of the characters along with other activities to look forward to after the update releases. Leif will set up shop around the island while Redd will sail into the “secret” shore on the islands players may have already found.

New Horizons’ update is coming soon, and players are already planning out their visits to greet the new characters when they arrive. You can see some of the appreciation posts and posts of anticipation from New Horizons players below while we wait on the pair to arrive, perhaps with another character.