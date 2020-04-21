Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Can't Wait for the New Characters
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is welcoming some fan-favorite characters back to the franchise for their first appearances in New Horizons during an upcoming update. The update announced on Tuesday is set to add a number of things to the game including expansions for players’ museums and more, but two characters – Redd and Leif – have already emerged as the breakout hits of the update before they even arrive. Both of these new characters are joining the game as merchants that’ll sell players different types of items, and some players think they’ve even spotted another character named Rover within Nintendo’s latest trailer.
The two characters are ones players have seen before in past Animal Crossing games, but if New Horizons is your first venture into the franchise since it’s the first game of its kind on the Switch, this might be your first time meeting them. If so, you can expect to find Leif selling your flowers and shrubs and similar goods while Redd is peddling some artwork and sometimes some suspicious treasures.
[Announcement] More good times await in #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons, starting with the free April update landing on your island 4/23! Check out new seasonal events like Nature Day, two new merchants: Leif & Redd, and the addition of an art gallery to the museum! #ACNH pic.twitter.com/aXQNZbzprF— Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) April 21, 2020
The trailer above from Nintendo shows off both of the characters along with other activities to look forward to after the update releases. Leif will set up shop around the island while Redd will sail into the “secret” shore on the islands players may have already found.
New Horizons’ update is coming soon, and players are already planning out their visits to greet the new characters when they arrive. You can see some of the appreciation posts and posts of anticipation from New Horizons players below while we wait on the pair to arrive, perhaps with another character.
He's Back!
EVERYONE STFU REDD IS BACK pic.twitter.com/7VGRF0n5Yl— lawn! @ whitney lovemail 💌 (@tekuspew) April 21, 2020
Selling From a Ship
i like to imagine redd's only using a ship bc if nook found out he had an actual shop on the island itself he would probably just shut it down
also i find it funny how even with that, his ship still looks REALLY shady and suspicious. some people never change https://t.co/USCY0Wtcog pic.twitter.com/ChkeO0JJXB— diddy (@WavePrism_) April 21, 2020
Preparations Gone Wrong
so i made an incline to get to redd's beach and lloid snaked me IM STUCK pic.twitter.com/fV2BdAWJNK— helen🎋 (@acnhelen) April 21, 2020
The Return of Leif
LEIF MY LOVE HE’S FINALLY BACK pic.twitter.com/LsgvD769Bf— marine ✿ (@crossingrosie) April 21, 2020
Only Shrubs/Bushes From Now On
Good morning to Leif only.— local oolong slayer (@oolongxing) April 21, 2020
No thoughts, only shrubs/bushes #acnh pic.twitter.com/vBWAvmvh4i
Hopes for More Characters
with redd and leif returning i feel like there is a chance for my bby phi was but at the same time i don’t wanna get my hopes up pic.twitter.com/mcrFem6h9f— lia_crossing🌸honeyhall (@lia__ac) April 21, 2020
Paintings and Flowers!
LEIF AND REDD ARE GOING TO BE ADDED TO #ACNH?!?!! OMGOMGOMG!!!!!!!! PAINTINGS AND BUSH LANDSCAPING YASSS!!!
The update goes live on April 23rd at 10am JST! pic.twitter.com/SzkVxxHMId— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 21, 2020
Selling Non-Native Flowers?
i saw that Leif has flowers to sell and i just thought that he could be selling flowers that aren't our native flowers?? pic.twitter.com/iYHWYDWJDJ— mar 🌷🍃 (@horizoncrossing) April 21, 2020
Is It Rover??
IS THAT WHO I THINK IT IS?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/QjTQaWs8SJ— MrPigg14 (@MrPigg14) April 21, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.