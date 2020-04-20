Animal Crossing: New Horizons Meets Doom Eternal in This Hilarious Music Video

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal crossover fan art encyclopedia just received a new entry with the recent release of the "Doom Crossing: Eternal Horizons" music video from The Chalkeaters. The music video, which you can check out above, piggybacks off of all of the hilarious fan art combining the two video games to showcase what it might look like if the Doom Slayer and Isabelle really were good buds that frequently visited each other. And, like, killed demons but also sometimes went fishing together.

The Chalkeaters describes itself as a "gaming music project" that is based in Russia. The music video features art from Pondis and Hunternif with animation from Yumi the Cat and Lenich. Notably, it would appear that all of the art was created specifically for the music video. The song itself features Natalia Natchan as the voice of Isabelle with Jonathan Luhmann credited as "Brutal 'DOOM' voice" as well. A full list of credits can be found in the YouTube video's description.

"We couldn't walk past the most unexpected game crossover of 2020," the music video's description on YouTube reads in part. "With 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' and 'DOOM Eterna' released the same day, the adorable duo of Isabelle and Doom Slayer aka Doom Guy has spread across the Internet. We thought that it may be a good idea to mix the sound of both worlds into one song and animation!"

What do you think of the "Doom Crossing: Eternal Horizons" music video from The Chalkeaters? Have you been playing either video game? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available for Nintendo Switch. Doom Eternal is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Animal Crossing: New Horizons right here, and all of our previous coverage of Doom Eternal right here.

