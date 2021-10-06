Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct Announced

Nintendo has officially announced that a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct will take place next week on Friday, October 15th. Previously teased during the recent lengthy Nintendo Direct, it would appear that Nintendo will explicitly detail the addition of Brewster and his cafe, The Roost, to the video game’s in-game museum. It is worth noting that October 15th happens to be Brewster’s canonical birthday.

The announcement today of the exact date of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct indicated that the stream will start at 10AM ET/7AM PT and last for roughly 20 minutes. While it is essentially confirmed that Brewster and The Roost will make an appearance, it is unclear what else might be announced by Nintendo as coming in November 2021.

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct will air on Oct. 15 at 7am PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information about the content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November. #ACNH pic.twitter.com/gc7rfFoxpk — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) October 6, 2021

The addition of Brewster and The Roost has been rumored for many, many months at this point. Nintendo also confirmed this summer that it was developing more free content for the title that would release this year. “In addition to these updates, more free content for [Animal Crossing]: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year,” the company shared on social media when detailing a free update for July. “More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and patience.”

As noted above, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct is set to take place on Friday, October 15th, at 10AM ET/7AM PT and last for roughly 20 minutes. The content revealed in the stream is expected to launch in the video game in November 2021. Animal Crossing: New Horizons itself is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. It continues to somewhat irregularly receive new updates, though most of them have been seasonal items and the like only in the recent past. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

