Animal Crossing: New Horizons Reveals Beloved Character

During today’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo teased Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s fall 2021 update, aka its next big update. Unfortunately, we won’t see the update until next month, during a special Nintendo Direct just for the game. That said, in the meantime, Nintendo did reveal a brand new character is coming to the game, or, more specifically, Brewster and his cafe, The Root, which we already knew about through leaks, but officially, this is the first time Nintendo has mentioned the character.

For those that don’t know: Brewster, like his name suggests, is passionate about coffee, and is often only nice to players when they are drinking his coffee. Beyond a passion for coffee, his personality is defined by his quiet and aloof personality, and he’s known to be fairly blunt and straightforward with players. Whether any of this will change with New Horizons, remains to be seen.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available via the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on the game — including all of the latest, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks — click here. Meanwhile, for more information on the game itself, check out the official synopsis of the game right below:

“Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round.”

