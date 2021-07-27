Nintendo Says More Animal Crossing: New Horizons Free Content in Development for 2021

✖

Nintendo has officially stated that more free content is in development for Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch that is slated to release later this year. The brief statement comes after a relatively quiet period for the title following an explosive initial year. In addition to the explicit confirmation that further free content is coming down the pipeline, Nintendo also announced that a new free update for the title is set to release on July 29th and will bring weekly fireworks shows and new seasonal items with it.

"In addition to these updates, more free content for [Animal Crossing]: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year," the company shared on social media. "More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and patience."

A free update for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons arrives on July 29. Please ensure you have updated to the latest version to enjoy the upcoming weekly Fireworks shows and new seasonal items. pic.twitter.com/NiIb0M5wAv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 27, 2021

There have been a couple of different free updates this year of varying size and significance, but nothing quite like when it added swimming and diving back around this time last year. There have been leaks indicating that further island expansion might be on the horizon, but the fact that nothing of the sort has been released for so long really seems to be squandering the goodwill and momentum that the title once had. The title is certainly not as popular as it once was, and there are plenty of other video games to play at this point.

As noted above, Animal Crossing: New Horizons' next free update is set to arrive on July 29th and will bring with it a weekly fireworks show as well as new seasonal items. Animal Crossing: New Horizons itself is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. It continues to somewhat irregularly receive new updates, though it would appear that Nintendo is explicitly working on more for later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

Are you excited about the new free update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons? What are you hoping to see the developers add in the near future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!