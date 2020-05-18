Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Discover Hacked Star Fragment Trees

Animal Crossing: New Horizons hackers have found a way to create a new type of gorgeous, although technically illegal, kind of tree. Last weekend, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players discovered Star Fragment trees, a new kind of tree that grows Star Fragments instead of Fruits or bells. Not only do they produce a rare resource, they also glow at night, which can give your island a very special and unique atmosphere. Unfortunately, these trees aren't actually a new item given out for International Museum Day or another in-game event. In reality, they're Bell Trees hacked using a save file editing software. Hackers can also use the hack to make everything from Fossil Trees to Song Trees to Trees that....grow other Trees!

Now that these Star Fragment trees are out in the wild, players don't even have to hack their own game of Animal Crossing: New Horizons to obtain one. Players can get the trees from one of their friend's islands, or a friend can plant the tree on one of their Best Friends' islands. However, players should be careful before they decide to decorate their island with one (or more) of these trees. After all, these are technically hacked items and we don't know how Nintendo will act once they figure out a way to "ban" these trees from the game. Also, these items have not received any sort of quality assurance testing, so there's also a possibility that the items could somehow mess up your game.

Risks aside, Star Fragment Trees look fantastic, and there's always a chance that they could inspire Nintendo into making their own version. After all, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is receiving "continuous updates" so the developers might look at the response to these and make a more official version.

Have you seen the Star Fragment trees in the wild? Let us know in the comments section!

