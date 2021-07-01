Animal Crossing: New Horizons UNIQLO Collection Now Available

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a massive success on Nintendo Switch, and that popularity has resulted in a lot of new product based on the game. Nintendo has teamed up with UNIQLO to offer a new collection of t-shirts inspired by the series, which are available in stores and online. The clothing line includes options for Men, Women, Kids, and Babies. The designs are fairly unique compared to other Animal Crossing shirts; some feature characters prominently, while others offer subtle references that only fans will catch. Whichever your preference is, there really is a nice variety currently available for purchase!

Nintendo's announcement about the clothing line can be found in the Tweet embedded below, while a number of shirt designs can be found at the bottom of this post.

UNIQLO has teamed up with Nintendo to offer Mario-inspired shirts in the past, so the retailer's partnership with the company for Animal Crossing isn't too surprising. Those that have never made a purchase from UNIQLO's online store can get free shipping on their first order. For everyone else, it's a $75 minimum.

A lot of Animal Crossing related merchandise tends to sell out quickly, and some of these designs are already unavailable; notably, the Men's Whale Shark design seems to be sold out in all sizes. At this time, it's unclear whether or not UNIQLO will be offering more in the future, so fans might want to check back later! Thankfully, most seem to be in stock as of this writing. In order to combat resellers, UNIQLO has placed a limit of one design per customer on its website. Hopefully, that will allow fans of the Nintendo Switch game the opportunity to snag the designs that they want the most.

Keep reading to see some of the shirts available from UNIQLO's Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection!