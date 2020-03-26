One Animal Crossing: New Horizons Villager Has Figured Out That It’s All a Game

Throughout the history of media, a number of characters have broken the fourth wall, acknowledging their place in a work of fiction. In comics, characters such as Animal Man, Deadpool, and Gwenpool have displayed a keen awareness of their surroundings, but it’s a bit rarer in video games. The character Beau in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, however, joins that small list. In the game, one conversation the player can have with Beau shows a rather remarkable display of knowledge about some of the game’s more absurd elements. It’s a fun, yet jarring, moment for the series, and one that likely came as a big surprise for some players!

The Animal Crossing series has always given villagers some fun dialogue exchanges. The character Mr. Resetti, for example, long plagued gamers that reset without saving, which is obviously not something that an NPC should have any awareness of. While other characters have displayed a bit more awareness than the average video game character, Beau’s dialogue takes it a step further, showing an intricate knowledge of the absurdity of Tom Nook’s mortgage plans.

Of course, Beau also points out just how generous the mortgage payments are in the game. Players have vilified Tom Nook over the years, but the fact remains that he also charges no interest, allows players to pay off their home at will, and, as Beau points out, purchases random items such as seashells so players can pay him off. It certainly seems like the kind of mortgage plan just about any potential homeowner would be happy to take!

Beau’s dialogue is just one of the quirky elements of Animal Crossing that has made the series so amusing for players over the years. Unfortunately, the conversation with Beau seems to be a one-time thing. It would be far more interesting if the character continued to make comments about their status as a video game character. It would definitely make the character one of the more sought after villagers in the game!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

