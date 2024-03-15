Animal Crossing Rumor Leaks First Details on Next Game Coming in 2026

A new Nintendo rumor has surfaced online claiming to have details on the next Animal Crossing game in development for Nintendo Switch 2, or whatever the next Nintendo console ends up being called. Right now, the next Nintendo console has been pegged as a Nintendo Switch successor, and thus has tentatively been dubbed the Nintendo Switch 2. According to many of the same rumors, the console is going to release in 2025. According to this latest Nintendo rumor, the next Animal Crossing game will not be ready for 2025, but will release the following year in 2026.

Adding to this, the rumor lists of a variety of things players can expect from the game, including: more collaborative multiplayer, a larger city complete with skyscrapers, vehicles for transportation, mini-games, adventure missions, a new monetary system, and a large shopping center where players can have their own store and sell their own designs to other users. This last bit includes a variety of things, such as a furniture store or a vehicle workshop.

The very last noteworthy tidbit divulged by this new rumor is that there will be a completely "separate city" for online play where users can connect and interact, and even play various mini-games. A few examples of these mini-games are provided: vehicle races, cake throwing, mouse hunt. There will also be birthday celebrations.

As for the source of this rumor, it all comes the way of an X user with a bit of a following called "NWeedle." Unfortunately, the source in question does not have an extensive history of leaks to back up these claims. It is also worth noting all of this information comes through translation. Sometimes in translation, meaning and vital context is lost. Whether that is the case here, probably not, but it is worth keeping in mind.

If the next Animal Crossing game releases in 2026 that will be a six year gap between it and the previous game in the series, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This is about in line with previous gaps in the series. As you may know, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the 14th best-selling game in history, so it was always going to get a follow-up, it was just a matter of when and whether it would be on the Nintendo Switch or its successor.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this rumor nor the speculation it has created. We do not suspect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Nintendo coverage -- including all of the latest Nintendo news, all of the latest Nintendo rumors and leaks -- and all of the latest Nintendo deals -- click here.