Luigi's Mansion 4 Rumor Says Game Is Twice the Size of Previous Games and Has 'Mind-Blowing Visuals"

Luigi's Mansion 4 has yet to be announced by Nintendo, yet another rumor has surfaced online about the game, which according to said rumor, is set to be a Nintendo Switch 2 game. It is claimed that right now the plan is to release the game in the first half of 2026, potentially alongside a Luigi movie. Of course, these plans could change, but if they come to fruition, this will be a year after the next Nintendo console, rumored to be a successor to the Nintendo Switch 2, is supposedly coming out. And if the rumor is accurate, and the game is ambitious as it is claimed, there is a good chance it couldn't even run on the current Nintendo Switch.

The new rumor comes the way of well-known Nintendo source, Zippo. It is claimed by the insider this will be Next Level Games' debut on the Nintendo Switch 2. Adding to this, it is claimed it will be an ambitious debut. More specifically, Zippo says this will "easily" be the most expensive and biggest game the studio has ever made. To put this into context, the size of Luigi's Mansion 3 is cited as being half the size of this new game. Meanwhile, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is also cited. As you may know, this is one of the best-looking game son PS5, yet Luigi's Mansion 4 apparently looks better.

"I'm also hearing that Next Level Games' Switch 2 debut, Luigi's Mansion 4, Is set to release in the first half of 2026," claims Zippo. "The game is sounding incredibly ambitious, and this is easily the biggest and most expensive game Next Level has ever made. Expect absolutely mind-blowing visuals, animation and a game that is TWICE the size of Luigi's Mansion 3. Thought Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart looked good? This blows it out of the water. That's a guarantee."

As you may know, Luigi's Mansion 3 sold quite well, but not well enough to justify what sounds like a very ambitious project by the standards of the series. And this is where the aforementioned Luigi movie comes into play, as Zippo also claims the newly-announced Super Mario Bros. movie releasing on April 3, 2026 is a spin-off. It is floated it could be a spin-off starring Luigi in a Luigi's Mansion-style movie. If this is he case, it would make sense why Nintendo would want to go big with the next Luigi game.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Right now, all we have are rumors. None of this is official information, and even if it is accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain so over time. As for the source, like most industry insiders and leakers, Zippo has proven reliable in the past, but they have also been off the mark in the past as well.