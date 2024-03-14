Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door's First Pre-Order Bonuses Are Perfect for Mario Fans

The Nintendo Switch release date for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door was announced earlier this week, and some outlets wasted no time announcing some of the pre-order incentives that will be available. U.S. retailers haven't jumped in just yet, but two U.K. retailers have revealed some fun options. The first is ShopTo, which will offer a sticker sheet and paper airplane. The second one comes from Game.co, and includes a paper airplane (presumably the same one) as well as a metal key ring. Pre-orders for the game are now live from both, so readers in the U.K. can find them at the links.

An image of the sticker sheet and paper airplane can be found below.

(Photo: ShopTo, Nintendo)

Paper Mario Incentives in North America

It's possible these pre-order incentives for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door could end up at retailers in North America, or they could end up as free items through My Nintendo. Sticker sheets and metal key rings are common giveaways from My Nintendo. In fact, there are multiple sticker sheets that can be claimed right now, based on games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 3, and Pikmin 4. There are also keychains available, including one based on Kirby's Dream Buffet, and another based on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Given the popularity of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, it's a safe bet we'll see some kind of retailer incentives locally. Big Nintendo exclusives usually get some extras, including items like acrylic stands. Fans interested in picking up the game might want to wait until the game's release date gets closer before making any decisions!

Why is Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door a Big Deal?

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door originally released in 2004 on the Nintendo GameCube. The game received strong critical praise on release, and is often considered one of the best RPGs on the system. Unfortunately, it's been stranded on GameCube for the last two decades, and original copies of the game are pretty pricey on the secondary market. That's sadly been the case for a lot of GameCube games, though a number of favorites have made their way to Nintendo Switch over the last few years.

There have been a handful of Paper Mario games released since this one, but those titles have left a bit to be desired. Games like Paper Mario: Sticker Star, Color Splash, and The Origami King have never managed to reach the same high bar established by the GameCube iteration. When Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door returns on May 23rd, it will give a whole new audience a chance to see why the game has gained such a following!

