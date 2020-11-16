Animal Crossing Makes for an Adorable TV Series in This Fan-Made Teaser

What would Animal Crossing: New Horizons look like if it were made into a television series? Well, if director Gabriel Salas had his way, it would look a little bit like Rilakkuma and Kaoru with its adorable physicality. Salas recently shared a brief teaser featuring Isabelle going through her morning routine to show off what such a show might look like, and it's downright charming.

"This fan made project stems from my appreciation of Rilakkuma & Kaoru TV series and the Animal Crossing games," says Salas in the description for the teaser. "After playing New Horizons for a few days, I wondered how merging both universes would look like & thought it’d be fun to expand on Isabelle’s character a bit. This is what I imagine a TV show or short film would look like in this style."

So happy to finally share this! What started as a shower thought evolved into a full blown animation project.

We made a fan teaser for an Animal Crossing TV show. The link to the video is on the replies. Hope you like it! pic.twitter.com/wv5ZoP4aZL — Gabriel Salas (@gabrielsalas_) November 13, 2020

Directed by Gabriel Salas

Previs & animation: Jaime Mora

Modeling, rigging, textures, shaders, fur, lighting, rendering and compositing: Gabriel Salas

Storyboards: Ale Carrasco

Music: Jeremy Neroes

Japanese writing: Camila Asencio

Special thanks: Florencia Reyes — Gabriel Salas (@gabrielsalas_) November 13, 2020

