‘Anthem’ Closed Alpha Dates Announced, Sign Up Here

We’re just a few short months away from finally seeing what BioWare has been up to with their newest IP and for those wanting to help be a part of testing out Anthem before it launches, here’s what you need to know about the closed Alpha!

Just like any Alpha, this gives those interested in trying out Anthem a chance to do just that while also testing for bugs, glitches, and other sorts of issues that could be considered a hindrance on launch day. According to BioWare, “These Community Playtests are more limited than what we want to share in the pre-launch demos. All of these factors combined mean that we’re making access to our Playtests limited, which is where the “closed” part of the name comes from.”

As for when the actual testing period will begin, “The Anthem Closed Alpha is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It runs from December 8-9, 2018. There are multiple sessions across the two days, you can play in one or in all of them, but you can only sign up to play on one device (PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One).”

It’s really easy to sign up for too:

Head to the EA Community Playtesting site. Sign in with your EA Account. Choose your platform, and let us know when you want to play. Once your choices are completed, click Submit. Signing up does not guarantee you’ll be invited to take part, it’s on a first come first served basis. If you’re in, you’ll see a confirmation on the Community Playtesting site and you’ll get an email from us letting you know how to download the Anthem Closed Alpha game client.

As mentioned above, however, it’s important to note that signing up doesn’t promise a spot in the Alpha. That being said, you can’t get selected if you don’t sign up so for anyone interested – definitely make sure you get your information in there.

Anthem officially makes its debut on February 22, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

Thoughts on Anthem so far?