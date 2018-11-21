‘Anthem’ Producer Responds to Rumors of a Delay

Anthem’s executive producer has cleared up rumors about a potential delay and said the release date has not changed.

Rumors about BioWare’s new game possibly being delayed once again originated from a Reddit post where a user accurately predicted that Sony would no make an appearance at next year’s E3 event. The Redditor created a post sharing only that fact, and when it turned out to be true, they were met with questions about other industry insights and rumors.

When discussing the PlayStation 5 and whether or not games like Death Stranding and The Last of Us Part II would release for either the PlayStation 4 or the PlayStation 5 or both, the user responded to say they’d heard Electronic Arts was testing Anthem on PlayStation 5 dev kits. They later edited their comment to say Anthem was a mess and that it would be delayed again.

“Edit : Anthem is a mess on This gen Consoles, Going to get delayed again,” the user said about the game.

As a follow-up to that comment, another user responded with a screenshot from a Discord conversation where Anthem’s lead producer Ben Irving saying the idea the game would be delayed again was “not a thing.” Anthem’s executive producer Mark Darrah corroborated this statement by tweeting on November 19th to say the release date for the game is still February 22nd.

Our release date is February 22, 2019.

Same as always — Mark Darrah (@BioMarkDarrah) November 19, 2018

After the first evidence from Irving was shared, the Redditor who originally suggested the game would be leaked doubled down on the rumor at first after checking with their source and getting the same answer. They alleged that the gameplay seen on Anthem livestreams was made up of modified demos. A second edit said Electronic Arts “wants it out before their earning report in March” and implied that was all that mattered to the company, not if the game was actually ready or not. The comments from the producers still suggest that the game will be out on its targeted release date.

The rumors of Anthem’s second delay follow a confirmed delay from months ago where Electronic Arts said it’d be pushing back the release date of the game. Originally scheduled to release in Fall 2018, the release date was pushed back to early 2019 before the date of February 22nd was settled on.

Anthem is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 22nd.

