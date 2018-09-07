Anthem Team Discusses Seasonal Content, “Communal Storytelling”

Now that we know that the post-launch DLC content drops for Anthem will be free, it’s a lot easier for fans to get excited about all of the trickling events that the game will see. Whether you’re playing solo or with friends, we’re learning more and more about just how much there will be to enjoy from the newest IP from BioWare.

Executive Producer Mark Darrah recently sat down with PC Gamer to dive a little deeper into the revelations from BioWare’s PAX West panel. One of the biggest drops he gave fans is that it’s much more than just ‘free content’, it’s about a “communal” style evolution in the narrative.

“We can have one of the characters you’re already interacting with be like, ‘Oh, you know I heard about a big purple cube!’ And then you show the big purple cube, and then the big purple cube moves, and then oh my God, the big purple cube is whatever the hell the big purple cube is going to be.”

“And we can do that without the players waiting for five, six, three, four, whatever months for massive DLC,” said lead producer Michael Gamble. However, Darrah notes that while seasonal content is on the agenda, he also feels that the game needs more than that.”

He added, “So we definitely are planning to do some seasonal content, bigger stuff,” he said. “But then I think we need something more than that. I think what Fortnite, what Epic has done that others maybe haven’t figured out, is that they have seasons—big 10 week-long things—and then within that they’re like, we’re just going to sprinkle in something on top of that.

“What then you see is a lot of developers are missing is that second level of thing. They’ve got the season and they hit that cadence. ‘We do five things a year, six things a year.’ But they don’t have that extra little bit of spice, and that’s what Epic has figured out.”

For the game itself, fans will get a chance to hop into their suits and get started when the title debuts on Xbox One, PS4, and PC on February 22nd 2019.