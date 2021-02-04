Apex Legends Announces New Anniversary Collection Event

✖

Just after the start of Season 8 in Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment is drawing players in even more with a new Collection Event scheduled to take place on February 9th. The event will celebrate the two-year anniversary of the battle royale game and will include a bunch of new skins and other cosmetics for players to obtain with some of those already previewed through the event’s first trailer shared this week.

You can check out the first look at the Collection Event below to see some of what’s included in the anniversary festivities. Mirage prepared a presentation for players to look back on the past two years, but naturally, it was interrupted by Crypto.

Can you believe it’s been two years? Mirage worked really hard on this slide show for you. ❤️ We're celebrating with a special Collection Event featuring a few fan-favorite looks and the return of Locked and Loaded as a playlist Takeover starting Feb 9. pic.twitter.com/iEkic38Bl3 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 4, 2021

Through that interruption and through a post on the Apex Legends site, we get to see what’s actually happening in the Collection Event. The Locked and Loaded game mode is returning where players drop into the match with a full kit of starting gear and will only find loot on the ground that’s Rare or above.

As is the case with any sort of Collection Event like these, one of the main attractions will be the cosmetics that are available. From looking at the ones in the trailer, you might notice that some of them look familiar and resemble skins that we’ve already seen in the past. It appears as though all of the skins featured in the trailer are recolors of some fan-favorite skins that have been outfitted with reds and golds instead of their usual looks.

Players will also get another track of rewards exclusive to the anniversary event. Inside that pool of rewards are two Event Packs that’ll guarantee you some sort of cosmetic from the event as well as 10 Apex Packs to give you more loot outside of the items available during the Collection Event.

These sorts of Collection Events have historically coincided with Heirloom releases in the past, though nothing about a new Heirloom was mentioned in the trailer. Respawn did say that if players complete the Collection Event by obtaining all the items available, they’ll get to pick out an Heirloom of their choice. Crafting costs for this Collection Event have been reduced by 50% to make crafting certain items and perhaps completing the whole set a bit easier.

Apex Legends’ next Collection Event starts on February 9th.