Apex Legends Season 8 Patch Notes Revealed

After months of anticipation, Apex Legends Season 8 is finally set to kick off tomorrow. While the most noteworthy update at the dawn of this new season likely comes with the addition of Fuse, the latest character in Apex, a variety of other changes will also be rolling out tomorrow.

Ahead of the official start of Season 8, which begins tomorrow, February 2nd, at 10:00 AM PDT, Respawn Entertainment has today divulged the patch notes for the game’s latest update. Outside of breaking down how Fuse will play, the blog post also touched on the game’s new 30-30 Repeater, which is the newest gun being added to Apex Legends. In addition, Kings Canyon, which is likely the most iconic map from the shooter, is getting slightly overhauled once again with a massive ship now appearing in the middle of the battlefield.

Magazine are also getting an upgrade in Apex Legends Season 8. This time around, players will be able to pick up Legendary magazines that will allow you to hold that much more ammo than normal. This is something that many longtime fans have been requesting for quite some time and should prove to be that much more helpful in extended shootouts.

As a whole, Season 8 doesn't look to be reinventing the wheel but it doesn't really need to. Fuse looks like he could be a great addition to the game and should be a lot of fun to play. His addition in tandem with the variety of smaller changes should make Season 8 of Apex Legends feel quite fresh.

Apex Legends is available now and is playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A release for Nintendo Switch is also rumored to come about very soon, but we still don’t have any word on this from Respawn. Until then, stay tuned to our ongoing coverage of the game to remain in the loop.

Be sure to keep reading on to check out the full list of Season 8 patch notes down below!

QUALITY OF LIFE UPDATES

Damage counter

We have now added a damage counter to the HUD. This was a highly requested feature, so we’re excited to allow people easier tracking for chasing those badges and challenges!

Pinging Ammo

Pinging weapons or ammo in your inventory displays your current ammo count along with "player wants ammo" in quick chat.

Color Blind update

Healing and reviving will now follow colorblind rules when colorblind settings are enabled

Lore Blurbs on Canon Skins

Some of our skins are canon, and some are just for fun. For the skins that represent an important part of that character's backstory, we've added a small blurb to describe the significance of that skin in the Legend's life.

LEGEND META

Wraith:

Hitbox adjustments.

Rampart:

Sheila angle increase from 120° to 180°

Wall health in build phase increased from 1hp to 45hp (sniper rounds still pierce through)

Horizon:

Gravity Lift effective cooldown increased from 21s to 25s. The 15s cooldown timer will now start when the Gravity Lift disappears.

Octane:

Launch Pad Remastered: Many players may have known about Octane’s “super-jump” that was possible with a well-timed jump while hitting the pad. Once the double-jump option was introduced, there was an input clash that led to unreliable usage. We decided to add some launch options that are better defined than the old super-jump.

Hitting the jump pad from a standing position will launch players along a high arc (the speed and trajectory of the old super-jump).

From a crouched position, players will launch along a low arc, meaning they’ll fly lower but farther in the horizontal direction.

Crypto:

Remove ability to stick arc stars to friendly drones.

Loba:

Loot inside unopened care packages is now visible with Eye for Quality and accessible through the Black Market Boutique.

Caustic:

All gas now dissipates as soon as Caustic’s team is eliminated.

Mirage:

Mirage decoys create footstep sounds.

WEAPON META

Fully Kitted Rotation

Removed: Wingman, Sentinel, Havoc, G7, Alternator

Added: R-301, 30-30 Repeater, Mozambique, Longbow DMR, Spitfire

Attachments

We are removing the Gold Barrel from the loot pool

Hop Ups

The Double Tap hop up will be removed from the loot pool

The Anvil Rounds hop up will be added into the loot pool

Volt

Bullet damage decreased from 16 to 15

Alternator

Bullet damage increased from 15 to 16

Spitfire

Bullet damage increased from 18 to 19

Reload speed increased from 2.8 seconds to 3.2

Empty Reload speed increased from 3.33 seconds to 3.8

EVA 8

Fire rate increased from 2.0 to 2.1

BUG FIXES

Caustic

Sonar abilities no longer stop Caustic’s highlight vision.

Loba

Fixed a few exploitable areas on Kings Canyon that Loba was able to reach via her Bracelet.

Rampart

Jumpads in Octane’s town takeover no longer allow Rampart to place Sheila on them.

Fixed an issue with Rampart's passive persisting even after changing characters in Firing Range

Havoc

Fixed an issue causing the Havoc to have 100% accuracy when hip-fired through Rampart’s Amped Cover.

Peacekeeper

Fixed a POV issue that occurred when using Horizon’s abilities, then immediately going into ADS with a Peacekeeper.

Clubs

Re-enabled ability to invite friends to club from friends list

Fixed an issue causing some users who have opted out of "Last Squad Invites" to not appear in club event timelines when placing in the top 5 of a match

Failing to connect to the club database no longer leads to a misleading "Kicked from club" message

Players will no longer be kicked from clubs when switching to another profile on Xbox.

MISC