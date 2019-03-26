Here’s How ‘Apex Legends’ Can Make Caustic and Gibraltar Viable Characters

In Apex Legends, it’s pretty obvious where each hero ranks in the hero hierarchy. At the top is Bangalore and Wraith. Not far behind them is Bloodhound and Octane. Floating somewhere in the middle is Lifeline, Mirage, and Pathfinder. And at the bottom is Caustic and Gibraltar. Similar to Pathfinder, the latter two mostly aren’t viable due to their large hitboxes. But where Pathfinder is just tall, Caustic and Gibby are tall and round. Further, unlike Pathfinder, they don’t have any extra mobility options to counter this.

That said, a player has come up with a pretty good solution called “Momentous Momentum,” which would make it so both heroes aren’t slowed by bullets like other characters since they’re both “larger than life,” aka super sized.

As you may know, when you eat bullets in Apex Legends, your hero slows down, unless you’re playing Bangalore, who is considered the most powerful hero in the game for a reason. And one of the biggest reasons Caustic and Gibby aren’t great to play as is because they eat bullets easier than any other character. To subsidize this, Reddit user TerminaV wants to get rid of the speed deduction they take when shot.

As the Reddit user points out, Respawn Entertainment doesn’t seem interested in giving the heroes more health or reducing the damage they take. Further, it doesn’t seem like buffing their abilities will help either. But what could help is giving them, and every large character, a passive where they don’t slow down upon taking damage. It’s a smart solution, and one I hope Respawn sees. Not only could it make the heroes viable, but it also makes sense. Caustic and Gibby are bigger dudes, so the idea that taking bullets wouldn’t deter them as much, makes sense.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the popular battle royale game, click here. And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Is this a good solution to make the two heroes better or do they need something else?

