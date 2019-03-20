‘Apex Legends’ Devs Have Banned Over 500,000 Cheaters

The highly-anticipated first season of Respawn Entertainment‘s new battle royale game has officially arrived, which means more than 50 million players are now having fun alongside the likes of Octane, the new Legend in town. In addition to the mountain of changes that have arrived with the Battle Pass, the devs made sure to note that there have been quite a few people who have decided to play the free game in a manner that doesn’t necessarily abide by the developers’ rules. How many cheaters, you ask? Over 500,000, which is just wild to think about considering Apex Legends isn’t even two months old yet.

Inside of the patch notes released earlier, Respawn revealed that 499,937 accounts have been banned from Apex Legends. It’s likely safe to say that over 500,000 accounts have been hit with the bandhammer due to the fact that over 11,500 accounts have met the same fate on a daily basis since launch. Of course, that’s just an average, but still, that’s a whole lot of players.

Then again, there are surely multiple accounts in there from select players. After all, Apex Legends is free-to-play, so starting up a new account isn’t too difficult. Now, when it comes to some players reporting permanent hardware bans, well, shouldn’t have cheated to begin with.

Thankfully, Respawn is hard at work attempting to keep the cheaters at bay, and now players are able to do the same. Season 1 didn’t just bring a bunch of loot with it, but it also saw the implementation of the report feature, which will allow both PC and console players to report those who they suspect are cheating or abusing the game. You can read all about that right here.

Apex Legends players on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One can jump into Season 1 with the Battle Pass now. For more on the hot new battle royale title, check out our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Are you amazed by the amount of cheaters that have been banned from Apex Legends, or were you expecting the number to be higher at this point? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!