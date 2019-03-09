‘Apex Legends’ Devs Respond to Reports of Slow-Motion Starts to Matches

Respawn Entertainment said it’s aware of some Apex Legends matches being affected by slow server performance right at the start and is working on a fix, though there’s no known timing on when a solution will be found.

For a game that moves as quickly as Apex Legends does, beginning a match in slow-motion can be a jarring experience. When launching to the ground in some matches, players will occasionally be met with a slow, degraded experience where it feels like they’re trudging through the air. It feels like a rubber-banding effect coupled with lag that makes every move feel delayed and jerky, and it can be a difficult start to a match. The server problems appear to affect everyone in a match, so it’s not like opponents have an advantage, but it’s still a frustrating experience.

It’s those issues that Respawn is aware of and is looking into, the developer said in a post on the game’s subreddit where it checked in with players at the start of the weekend. Respawn said there’s “no silver bullet” fix for this issue, but it’s looking into it and will have more information to share with players as progress is made.

“We’ve seen these reports and are narrowing down causes and making improvements,” Respawn said. “If this could be fixed by spending money on faster/more servers we would do it, but unfortunately there is no silver bullet on this one. We’re just rolling up our sleeves and digging in. We’ll keep you updated on any progress we make.”

In the same update, Respawn also addressed several other topics players have been concerned with. There’s been more than a few suggestions for Respawn to add a reconnect feature to give players a chance to get back in a game after disconnecting, but Respawn said it’s not planning on adding such a feature. Some have countered the suggestion by saying a reconnect feature could be easily abused and Respawn agreed. The developer’s also been quite busy banning cheaters since the game launched with a staggering number of players banned on the PC version alone.

