Apex Legends Reveals New Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Event Details

At The Game Awards last month, a crossover between Apex Legends and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was revealed. At the time, details were slim, but Respawn Entertainment has revealed full details ahead of the event, which begins on January 9th. During the event, unranked BR will be temporarily replaced by Final Fantasy VII Takeover. In the mode, players will find Materia-inspired Hop-Ups, which can be equipped to select weapons. When doing so, players will unlock the following abilities:

Blue Materia: HP Absorb- Players regain health as they inflict damage on opponents.

Green Materia: Lightning- When reloading an empty weapon, a shock nova will damage and slow opponents within range.

Purple Materia: Crit Rate Up- Extra damage is inflicted on random criticals.

Red Materia: Summon- A Nessie Companion attacks opponents.

Yellow Materia: Assess- When opponents are damaged, their remaining health is revealed.

Weapons and Cosmetics

Materia is clearly the biggest addition to the mode, but the Final Fantasy influence doesn't stop there. In Final Fantasy VII Takeover, players will be able to use the Buster Sword R2R5, inspired by Cloud Strife's iconic weapon. As players attack enemies and block using the Buster Sword R2R5, a Limit Break Gauge meter will fill. Competing in the mode will also grant players Gil, which is the currency used in the Final Fantasy series. The event exclusive currency can then be used to get event-limited items, such as Badges.

In addition to all of this, players can expect to see 36 cosmetics based on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. These will include a Moogle weapon skin, a Buster Sword R5 Universal Mythic Melee Cosmetic, and more. It should be noted that the Buster Sword R5 does not have any specific abilities, unlike the Buster Sword R2R5 that appears in the mode. Once the event ends, the Buster Sword R5 will not be offered in Mythic Shop.

New Skins

(Photo: Respawn, Square Enix)

Final Fantasy VII and Apex Legends fans will likely be the most excited about all of the new skins that will be available during this event! Players will be able to unlock new skins based on Final Fantasy icons like Cloud, Aerith, and Vincent Valentine. In total, 6 Iconic Legend skins will be offered, which can be purchased for 2,150 Apex Coins each, or they can be obtained through Event Packs. Players that obtain all of the items from the event will automatically get a One-Winged Angel Death Box, which can be equipped by any of the game's Legends.

The Apex Legends x Final Fantasy VII Rebirth crossover will run through January 30th, and the character skins will be available for purchase through February 6th. The event should help players kill some time before the launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which will arrive on February 29th.

Are you planning to check out this collaboration between Apex Legends and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth? What crossovers would you like to see in Apex Legends next? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!