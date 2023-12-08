Apex Legends x Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Crossover Announced

Starting on January 9th, Apex Legends players will be able to get content based on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Square Enix and Respawn Entertainment announced the collaboration during The Game Awards, and few details have been revealed at this time. We do know that Cloud's iconic Buster Sword will be part of the collaboration, as well as skins based on characters like Cloud and Aerith. With the content set to arrive just over a month before Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the crossover could help fans pass the time before the PS5 exclusive's release date.

The trailer for the Apex Legends x Final Fantasy VII Rebirth crossover can be found below.

Limits are made to be broken.@FinalFantasyVII Rebirth joins us in the Outlands starting January 9 pic.twitter.com/bVRf5zn9Ur — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) December 8, 2023

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth at The Game Awards

News of the collaboration was revealed as part of a bigger focus on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth throughout The Game Awards. The audience was treated to a live performance of the game's song "No Promises to Keep," which was composed by Nobuo Uematsu, performed by Loren Allred, and written by Kazushige Nojima. In addition to offering a first listen to the track, viewers were also treated to clips from the game shown throughout.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth also won the award for Most Anticipated Game at the show, which isn't too surprising given the level of hype that has surrounded it! The game might be one of the biggest PS5 exclusives of 2024, and longtime fans of the series are very excited to play it. It certainly doesn't hurt that Final Fantasy VII is one of the most beloved video games of all-time!

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Release Date

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will release February 29th as a timed exclusive on PlayStation 5. The game will presumably arrive on PC at some point in the future, but a release date has not been revealed. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the direct sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake, which also started as a PlayStation exclusive before being ported to PC. Rebirth is the second chapter in a planned trilogy retelling the events of the 1997 game.

It should be noted that these games are not straight retellings. In Final Fantasy VII Remake, it was revealed that Sephiroth has been trying to change fate. As a result, the character Zack Fair is seen alive at the end of the game, despite dying in the prequel, Crisis Core. Zack and Aerith had a relationship in that game, and today's footage shows the two together in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Fans have been waiting for four years now to find out if Aerith's fate will be the same as it was in the original Final Fantasy VII, and that's one of the biggest questions heading into Rebirth.

Are you planning to check out this collaboration between Apex Legends and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth? Do you think we'll see similar collaborations in Apex Legends in the future? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!