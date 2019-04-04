Five Potential New ‘Apex Legends’ Guns Leaked

Not one, not two, not three, not four, but five potential Apex Legends weapons have leaked, providing a look at the guns Respawn Entertainment may be adding over the course of the next few months. Like previous weapons, most of the five potential new guns are all leftover from Titanfall, and like the Havoc (the game’s first and only weapon since launch), have been found in the game’s files.

Now, it’s unclear if these weapons are in the game’s code simply as leftover Titanfall 2 code — Apex Legends was built on top of Titanfall 2’s code — or if it’s because Respawn Entertainment is looking to add them in the future. Whatever the case, there’s currently not only mentions of five unreleased weapons, but 3D models as well.

Softball:

The softball is actually not a gun, but a grenade launcher, which there is currently none of in the game. In other words, it perhaps makes more sense to add it than these other weapons because it will bring something new to the game.

Defender:

The Defender wasn’t’ specifically a weapon in either Titanfall game, but it looks like it’s basically the Charge Rifle, which was a mid to long-range weapon that had to be charged up before shooting, but once ready, unleashed a very powerful beam of energy. The weapon was primarily used against Titans.

Archer:

Like the Defender, the Archer is an anti-Titan weapon in Titanfall, meaning it’s unclear how it would be implemented into Apex Legends. That said, there’s currently no rocket launcher in the game, so it’s possible this will be the first.

EPG:

The EPG would probably be impossible to add to Apex Legends, other than as maybe a legendary weapon. A single shot energy weapon, the EPG can kill players in one shot.

ARL:

The ARL seems to be the only new and original weapon, which seems to suggest it’s the most likely to be added to the game. Or at the very least, was in the game at some point before being removed.

And that’s the five leaked weapons. Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. File leaks are always a bit unreliable, especially with Apex Legends, which shares code with the previous two Titanfall games.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular and free battle royale game, click here.

Thanks, RealApexLeaks and Sylphur.

