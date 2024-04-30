Hi-Fi Rush Nintendo Switch Version Seemingly Confirmed

After months of rumors, it's looking like the long-rumored Nintendo Switch version of Hi-Fi Rush is actually happening. The game has received a PEGI rating in Europe, the same day that it was rated for PlayStation 5. It's unclear when we'll see an announcement from Microsoft, but it seems like it's just a matter of time, at this point. These ratings are basically the closest thing to getting an official announcement, as it means the game has been submitted by ZeniMax ahead of a planned release. At this point, we're basically just waiting on details like a release date and any potential changes to the Switch version.

Xbox Multi-Platform Games

Hi-Fi Rush was one of 4 formerly exclusive Xbox games that was announced for other platforms earlier this year, alongside Grounded, Pentiment, and Sea of Thieves. All four of those games are currently available on PS5, though just Grounded and Pentiment were confirmed for Nintendo Switch. The announcement by Microsoft was a bit confusing given that a datamine just a few weeks prior had discovered evidence for both Switch and PS5 versions of Hi-Fi Rush. That datamine was never confirmed in any official sense, though it did appear to be legitimate, showcasing an exclusive shirt that could be worn in the Switch version by Chai. This led many fans to assume the game had been pushed back for a release on Nintendo's next system.

It's unclear why Hi-Fi Rush wasn't just announced for Switch at the same time as the PS5 version, but it's possible Microsoft needed some extra time to get the game working on Nintendo's system. At this point, Switch has been on the market for more than 7 years, and it's a bit underpowered compared to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Given that, it will be interesting to see how Hi-Fi Rush runs on the system, and if there are notable compromises that have to be made to get the game running properly. While the Switch version of Pentiment seemed to be nearly identical to the one on Xbox, Grounded featured a number of drawbacks compared to other versions.

Why Switch Owners Should be Excited for Hi-Fi Rush

Hopefully the Switch version of Hi-Fi Rush will prove worth the wait. The Tango Gameworks title proved to be one of the best surprises of 2023, earning a large number of award nominations. The game always seemed like it would be a great fit with Nintendo's audience, and it seems like we'll soon know for sure. For now, Switch users are just going to have to wait patiently on more details, but with the game's PEGI rating out there, an announcement is basically just a formality at this point.

Would you like to see Hi-Fi Rush on Switch? Are you nervous about how the game will perform on Nintendo's system? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Gematsu]