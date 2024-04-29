PlayStation Plus Subscribers Find Method to Access Fallout 4 PS5 Upgrade

PlayStation Plus subscribers have found a new way to access the PlayStation 5 iteration of Fallout 4. Upon the release of the PS5 upgrade for Fallout 4 this past week, PS Plus members were surprised to learn that they wouldn't be able to download the game's latest iteration if they had previously claimed it through the PS Plus Collection. Although Fallout 4 was still available through the Game Catalog for Extra and Premium members, those with the baseline Essential subscription weren't able to play the game on PS5 unless they purchased it outright. Fortunately, it seems as though this decision has now been reversed as access to Fallout 4 is now being granted to all PS Plus subscribers who may have downloaded it in the past.

Discovered by those on Reddit, the PS5 iteration of Fallout 4 can be downloaded by following a few simple steps. If you previously redeemed F4 when it was part of the PS Plus Collection, you should see the game sitting in the "Your Collection" section of your PS5 dashboard. Upon selecting Fallout 4, you'll then be taken to the game's PS Store page where you'll find a dropdown menu that shows both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. From here, you should then be able to access the PS5 version and add it to your library via PS Plus to begin downloading it. As someone who also only owns Fallout 4 on PlayStation via the PS Plus Collection, I have confirmed that this method does work.

Currently, it's not clear if Bethesda and PlayStation reversed their original decision tied to Fallout 4 and PS Plus. Bethesda's previous statement on the matter only stated that PS Plus members at the Extra and Premium levels would be able to play the game natively on PS5 via the Game Catalog. Those at the Essential tier have since directed their complaints at Sony, which looks to have now resulted in this change. Whether or not an official statement on this saga is shared soon remains to be seen, but either way, it's good to see that this should no longer be an issue.

Have you now been able to play Fallout 4 on PS5 if you previously only owned it through the PS Plus Collection? Or are you still having problems accessing the game? Let me know over on social media at @MooreMan12.